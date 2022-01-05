Jed-Forest Instrumental Band at Howden Drive. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

There was a strange silence on the streets of Jedburgh last year when, as a result of Covid-19 restrictions, Jedforest Instrumental Band did not take to the streets to blast out a tune or six to welcome in 2021.

Happily the band was back this year to continue the tradition after last year’s enforced absence.

Members once again took to the streets of on New Year’s morning to help the town celebrate what, God willing, will be a healthier and more prosperous 2022.

Starting at 9.30am they marched around the streets, stopping in some pre-planned band members' gardens for refreshments.

The players also took the chance to change the usual route and play in parts of the town they had not traditionally ventured before, which was much appreciated by the residents.

On the final march up the High Street, the band was joined by some young riders on Shetland ponies, and once they reached the square a chorus of 'Jetharts Here' was sung by the young riders and their parents.

A final tune was played at the top of the Castlegate, another first for the New Year’s Day march.

Band spokesperson David Lightbody said: “Playing around the Borders towns is somewhat of a tradition for Borders bands as Selkirk Silver, St Ronans Silver, and Langholm Town were also out in their respective towns to help spread some New Year cheer to what was mostly a subdued morning due to the Covid restrictions.”

