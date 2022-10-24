Pianist Osborne set to thrill Peebles audience

Stephen Osborne.

The first half of the concert is devoted to Debussy, one of the composers with whom Osborne has a special affinity. The Études are Debussy’s last major piano works, colourful, witty and inspired.

Rachmaninov’s First Sonata, performed in the second half, with its Faustian overtones, is a veritable behemoth, and not for the faint-hearted pianist.

The programme is completed by Osborne’s own Improvisation on a Theme by Keith Jarrett.