Pianist Osborne set to thrill Peebles audience
The next concert in Music in Peebles 75th anniversary season is a recital by world-famous pianist Steven Osborne on Tuesday, November 1 at 7.30pm at the Eastgate Theatre.
The first half of the concert is devoted to Debussy, one of the composers with whom Osborne has a special affinity. The Études are Debussy’s last major piano works, colourful, witty and inspired.
Rachmaninov’s First Sonata, performed in the second half, with its Faustian overtones, is a veritable behemoth, and not for the faint-hearted pianist.
The programme is completed by Osborne’s own Improvisation on a Theme by Keith Jarrett.
Tickets: £17 adults, £8 discounted (members of Biggar and Moffat Music Societies and adults accompanying children under 12) and free for under-26s, from the box office on 01721 725777 or online at www.eastgatearts.com