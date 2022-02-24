Peebles music school back with a bang

After a two-year hiatus, Nomad Beat Community Music School will perform their first pupil concert since 2019.

The only activity the Burgh Hall has seen since the pandemic began has been people queuing up for vaccinations.

But this Sunday, 27 February, from 2-4pm, people will be lining up for something far more enjoyable.

Borders community music school, Nomad Beat supports young people and families through music.

Despite being unable to put on a show, the students haven’t let the pandemic slow them down, with many continuing their tuition and preparing for the concert online.

In fact, lockdown struck a chord for many people who decided to learn an instrument.

Outgoing manager Ruth Kirby has been busy helping to organise the event.

“It’s fantastic to be able to finally give our pupils and groups an opportunity to perform again.

“Please come to support your local music school and to hear our talented musicians.

"It will give you a taste of what is on offer here, and I know of nothing better than a bit of live music to lift the spirits.”

The concert will feature a broad variety of acts catering to every musical taste, including rock, classical, folk and blues, as well as a raffle and refreshments.

Tickets are £7 (under 16s free) and are available from Nomad Beat, Cavalry Park, and on the door.