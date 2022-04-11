Odd night out in Gala

Stanley Odd, who appear at MacArts in Galashiels on Friday, April 15.

In collaboration with Live Borders, and supported by Energise Galashiels Trust, the Scottish band brings a collection of musical stories about outsiders, outcasts and the universally Odd, from witches and stolen bikes, to moonlight flits and radical, rebellious women, through hedonism, parenthood, lying politicians and universal outsiderdom.

Support comes from Galashiels lads Mother Bru, who are certainly no strangers to the MacArts stage, and always get a good local turnout. Fronted by Gregor McGill, they play a heady mix of hip-hop, funk and rock.

There will be a licensed bar throughout, with card payments preferred.

Mother Bru.

This will be an epic night, don’t miss out on seeing Stanley Odd before they head off around the UK and beyond.