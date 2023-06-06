Nicky and Willie save the day

Willie McRobert and Nicky McMichan at the last meeting of Kelso Accordion and Fiddle Club.

Organiser Bob Liddle said: “Again we had a great crowd so thank you all for your support during the season.”

The evening kicked off with sets from Charlie McIntee followed by Bob Liddle, afterwhich we had a couple of tunes from David Corner on concertina. Fiona Mitchell came next followed by Phil Gillie then the evergreen Elizabeth Younger from Wooler.

The first half locals spot was concluded by a trio of excellent Northumbrian musicians in Heather and Anthony Robb on fiddle and Jimmy Little on moothie.

The guest artistes for the night had to call off at short notice due to illness but Nicky McMichan, who was attending on drums anyway, came to the rescue bringing with him the very experienced Willie McRobert from Dumfries.

After the break there were sets from Newby Park, Ron Morton, Gwen Hardie, Jeanette Ingham and Leonard Brown.