News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Investigation launched after woman hit by Met police vehicle dies
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier
‘Massive gas blast’ sees woman rushed to hospital
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets

Nicky and Willie save the day

The final meeting of the season for Kelso Accordion and Fiddle Club took place on May 31 at the town’s rugby club.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 6th Jun 2023, 17:21 BST- 1 min read
Willie McRobert and Nicky McMichan at the last meeting of Kelso Accordion and Fiddle Club.Willie McRobert and Nicky McMichan at the last meeting of Kelso Accordion and Fiddle Club.
Willie McRobert and Nicky McMichan at the last meeting of Kelso Accordion and Fiddle Club.

Organiser Bob Liddle said: “Again we had a great crowd so thank you all for your support during the season.”

The evening kicked off with sets from Charlie McIntee followed by Bob Liddle, afterwhich we had a couple of tunes from David Corner on concertina. Fiona Mitchell came next followed by Phil Gillie then the evergreen Elizabeth Younger from Wooler.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The first half locals spot was concluded by a trio of excellent Northumbrian musicians in Heather and Anthony Robb on fiddle and Jimmy Little on moothie.

The guest artistes for the night had to call off at short notice due to illness but Nicky McMichan, who was attending on drums anyway, came to the rescue bringing with him the very experienced Willie McRobert from Dumfries.

Most Popular

    After the break there were sets from Newby Park, Ron Morton, Gwen Hardie, Jeanette Ingham and Leonard Brown.

    Bob added: “It was a great performance given that it had been cobbled together at very short notice, so many thanks to Willie and Nicky. The season starts again on September 27 when we have a visit from The Shands and Gordon Smith, don’t miss that one.”

    Related topics:Wooler