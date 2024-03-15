Nick Cave and Bad Seeds to play first Scottish date for seven years in November

Nick Cave pictured at Koln's Theater am Tanzbrunnen in Germany in June last year (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

That’s at Glasgow Ovo Hydro on Sunday, November 3, with Black Country, New Road as support.

Tickets cost £47.10 to £98.20 and they go on sale next Friday, March 22. For details, go to https://www.ovohydro.com/events/detail/nick-cave-and-the-bad-seeds-2024

That’s their first Scottish date since one at the same venue in September 2017, though Cave has played a solo show in the interim, at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall in 2019 and with Warren Ellis at Aberdeen Music Hall, Edinburgh Playhouse and Glasgow Theatre Royal in 2021.

They’re also visiting Leeds’ First Direct Arena on Saturday, November 2; Manchester’s AO Arena on Tuesday the 5th, Cardiff’s Utilita Arena on Wednesday the 6th, London’s O2 on Friday the 8th and Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena on Friday the 15th.

Australian-born Cave and his band – Ellis, Martyn Casey, Jim Sclavunos, George Vjestica, Larry Mullins and Carly Paradis – are hitting the road to promote their 18th studio album, Wild God, out on Friday, August 30, as a follow-up to 2019’s Ghosteen, a No 4 hit.

“I never think about how a record is going to go live. It never ever occurs to me,” said the 66-year-old, featured on the soundtrack of the current Apple TV series The New Look singing a cover version of Edith Piaf’s La Vie en Rose.

“The lyric-writing process is way too hard to take ideas like that into consideration, but when I listen to Wild God now, I think we can really do something epic with these songs live.