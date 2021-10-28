Music comes back to Melrose church

Dominic Degavino will entertain at Melrose Parish Church Hall on November 19.

The highly acclaimed young English pianist Dominic Degavino will open the new season of five recitals in the Parish Church Hall on Friday, November 19, at 7 . 30pm.

Naturally, regulations to limit the spread of Covid-19 will mean that seating capacity will be reduced, face coverings worn, and no interval refreshments will be served.

Nevertheless, enough musical refreshment should be provided by the outstanding artists, all of whom had been booked to play in the aborted 2020-21 season.

Dominic Degavino has established himself as one of the finest pianists of his generation, performing in venues across Britain and beyond, including solo performances at the Wigmore Hall and Southbank Centre, London; the Bridgewater Hall, Manchester; and the Edinburgh Festival.

The London Evening Standard praised “his subtlety of phrasing and delicacy of touch”, declaring “Degavino is a pianist to watch”.

At Melrose, he will play a delightful programme of pieces by Bach, Haydn, Clara Schumann, Brahms, and Gershwin.

Admission will be £15 on the night, while accompanied school-aged children will be admitted free of charge.