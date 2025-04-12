Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

From Frozen to Coldplay, here’s the songs you might be getting sick of hearing this century

What have been the most covered songs between the years of 2000 and 2025?

A recent study has shown what the most covered song of the 21st century have been so far

Here’s the top ten covered songs - are you fed up with any of them though?

Many of us have experienced this: you're out, heading into a bar to enjoy a drink or two, when you suddenly hear the unmistakable intro to a song .

But instead of it being played over the sound system, it's a musician, or a group of musicians, belting out cover versions of popular songs – sometimes for better, and sometimes for worse.

What have been the most covered songs between the years of 2000 and 2025 - and have you been known to croon along to them? | Canva/Getty Images

While some may tire of hearing yet another rendition of 'Wonderwall' in anticipation of Oasis' reunion shows, there are ten other songs – primarily from the 21st century – that dominate the covers band repertoire over the last 25 years.

A recent study by Betting Loung e, analysing 25 years of music trends, points to a strong "era of nostalgia" within the industry, evidenced by the increasing popularity of covers and sampling.

Their research, tracking recorded covers and adaptations, identifies the songs that have most frequently inspired reinterpretations by musicians worldwide.

So – are any of these songs from the last 25 years already grating on your nerves from buskers and beyond?

What are the most covered songs in the 21st century?

Topping the list with 214 covers and adapted 18 times is You Raise Me Up , originally by Secret Garden with Johnny Logan , but perhaps more popularized when boy band Westlife covered the song in 2005 - the latter version hit the top of the UK singles charts and remained there for two weeks.

Coldplay have two entries in the top ten; their solemn single Fix You came in second with 203 cover versions, while their breakout hit Yellow earned the ninth position in the chat, having been covered 142 times and adapted twice.

Adele and Ed Sheeran are two more names that appears on the list twice: Sheeran’s song Perfect has been covered 155 times and adapted twice, while Shape of You came in tenth with 129 covers, meanwhile Adele’s Rolling In The Deep and Hello both entered the top 10.

Those of you who tire of Frozen over the Christmas period also have every right to feel that way; the single Let It Go, performed by Idina Menzel, came third in the rankings, having been covered 178 times and adapted an additional 42.

The 10 most covered songs between 2000 and 2025

