More laughs from Canada

The packed programme at MacArts continues on Sunday, July 16, with a stand-up comedy set from Canadian comic Craig Campbell.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 16:30 BST
Craig Campbell.
Craig Campbell.

Once the notorious host of Canada’s legendary ‘Ed’s Night Party’, Craig’s unique ability to find humour in the mundane, coupled with his own natural eccentricity, makes for truly inventive storytelling. Doors open at 7pm for a 7,30pm start. Tickets, £15, available from www.macarts.scot.

Then on Wednesday, July 19, there’s an afternoon concert of traditional Scottish music, with Feis Rois Ceilidh Trail.

Fèis Rois established its successful Ceilidh Trail programme in Ross-Shire in 2000. This project has since gone from strength to strength and now provides opportunities for young musicians from across Scotland to perform in locations across the country and further afield.

Feis Rois Ceilidh Trail.Feis Rois Ceilidh Trail.
Feis Rois Ceilidh Trail.
    The concert takes place from 2-4pm. Tickets £8, under-fives free, available at www.macarts.scot.

