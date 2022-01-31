Melrose Rhapsody in Parish Church

Simon Leach and Benedict Holland (inset)

The recital in the town’s Parish Church, at 3pm on Sunday, February 13, will showcase the extraordinary sound of the church’s organ, built by Brindley and Foster in 1911.

Helen Leach, who lives in the Borders, has had choral pieces performed on BBC Radio 4 and composed "Melrose Rhapsody” especially for the recital to reflect “the beautiful surrounding landscape and the prayerful spirituality of Melrose”.

The concert will also feature music by Rheinberger, Corelli, Saint Saëns, Telemann, Duruflé, Kreisler and Hakim, played by violinist Benedict Holland and organist Simon Leach, both of whom are exceptionally gifted musicians with highly successful careers.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Benedict, who teaches violin at the Royal Northern College of Music, is a founder member of the Victoria String Quartet, and has been guest leader of many of the country’s major orchestras, including the Hallé, RLPO, Bournemouth SO, CBSO, and BBC Philharmonic.

Simon, who is organist at the Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh and Marchmont House, has premiered and recorded works by Hakim, and is heard often on BBC radio and TV.

Admission is £15, and season tickets are also available.

More ticketing details are available at melrosemusicsociety.org.uk