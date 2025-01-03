Live Borders final live event of 2024 a sell-out success

Skerryvore went down a storm with fans.

​Hawick Town Hall hosted the final Live Borders music event of 2024 with a stomping sell out gig, with the mighty Skerryvore delivering a fantastic performance to over 600 enthusiastic music lovers.

Live Borders Arts & Creativity team attracts around forty events a year to venues across the Borders ranging from comedy, opera, to ballet, music, theatre and creative workshops.

Jason Moyes, Head of Arts and Creativity, Live Borders stated: “This was a great event to see out the year. We work very hard to bring a wide variety of performances to the region and put our towns and venues on the national entertainment map.

“The Skerryvore gig was a fantastic night enjoyed by everyone that attended. We look forward to bringing more events to our towns over the next year. Keep your eyes out for what’s coming up!”

One ticket holder praised the event saying: “It’s such a good event for Hawick. We travelled from Cumbria, stayed in the town centre, ate out at the fabulous La Locanda Romana, drank in Daltons Bar and had a fabulous weekend Christmas shopping in the lovely shops . We met many other Skerryvore fans who had done the same.

“It was a pleasure to support the local businesses in such a beautiful town”.

Councillor Carol Hamilton, Portfolio Holder for Housing & Culture said: “Live Borders has brought some wonderful events to the region over the last year, making a wide range of cultural experiences accessible to everyone in the Borders.

“The sell-out event at Hawick Town Hall demonstrates how important these events are not just for the enjoyment of the local community, but also how they attract unique tourism and drive local economies.

“I look forward to another year of exciting cultural events for the Borders in 2025.”

Live Borders has a number of shows lined up for 2025 including National Theatre of Scotland, The Making of a Murderer 2, comedian Stuart McPherson and Still Game’s Gavin Mitchell.

All details can be found on the Live Borders website or App.