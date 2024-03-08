Liam Gallagher and John Squire to start first tour together in Glasgow

Liam Gallagher and John Squire (Pic: Tom Oldham)

That opening date of their nine-date UK tour is at the city’s Barrowland Ballroom next Wednesday, March 13.

Further details of that sold-out show, with Jake Bugg as their support act, can be found at https://barrowland-ballroom.co.uk/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They’re also playing not far south of the border at Newcastle City Hall on Monday, March 18, and at their home-town of Manchester’s O2 Apollo on Wednesday and Thursday, March 20 and 21.

Most Popular

Former Oasis frontman Gallagher, 51, and ex-Stone Roses guitarist Squire, 61, released their self-titled debut album last Friday, March 1, so it will chart later on today.

Gallagher said: “I think the people that are into the Stone Roses and Oasis and that kinda thing, I think they’ll love it. It’s spiritual, it’s crucial.”

Squire added: “I like the way that in some parts it's quite melancholic and it can make you well up, but there are other parts that are kind of irreverent, rude or crude. There's a little bit of everything in there. I think it's a really good mix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had a hunch that we’d sound good together, but I wasn’t prepared for it to be such a good fit.”

Gallagher will be back in Glasgow for three further solo dates in the summer – at the city’s Ovo Hydro on Wednesday and Thursday, June 19 and 20, and to play at this year’s Trnsmt festival on Friday, July 12, with Garbage, the Snuts and Sugababes also on the bill.

Tickets cost £53.95 to £93.65 for June’s dates. For details, go to https://www.ovohydro.com/events