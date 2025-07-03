Just over a month to go until Oasis reunion tour comes to Scotland

Liam Gallagher performing at the Trnsmt Festival in Glasgow in July 2024 (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

1990s rock giants Oasis kick off their long-awaited reunion tour in Wales tomorrow, July 4, and it’s due to arrive in Scotland in just over a month’s time, a dozen sell-out shows later.

Their three August dates at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium – on Friday the 8th, Saturday the 9th and Tuesday the 12th – are their first in Scotland since they played one night at the same venue back in June 2009.

They’re preceded by this weekend’s two shows at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium and five apiece at Manchester’s Heaton Park and London’s Wembley Stadium, with two to follow at Dublin’s Croke Park later in August and two more at Wembley in September, all sellouts too.

Three former members of the Manchester band, together from 1991 to 2009, have been recruited to join frontman Liam Gallager and his lead guitarist elder brother Noel for their comeback tour – further guitarists Paul Arthurs and Gem Archer and bassist Andy Bell – and they’ll be accompanied by Joey Waronker on drums, Christian Madden on keyboards and Jessica Greenfield on backing vocals, plus a three-piece horn section.

Noel Gallagher playing with his High Flying Birds in Bournemouth in July 2023 (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Bauer Media)

Former Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft and Merseyside alternative rock act Cast will be supporting.

This year’s reunion comes ahead of the 30th anniversary of the release of their second album, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, in October 1995.

Like their six other studio albums, it was a UK No 1 and it has now sold more than 22 million copies worldwide, making it the country’s third-biggest-selling studio LP of all time.

An anniversary edition is being released on Friday, October 3, to mark that milestone and it features acoustic versions of four of the 12 tracks on the album – Cast No Shadow, Morning Glory, Wonderwall and Champagne Supernova, plus a similar take on Acquiesce, originally on the B-side of Some Might Say, their first chart-topping single in April 1995, together with Talk Tonight.

Their other studio albums were their 1994 debut Definitely Maybe, 1997’s Be Here Now, 2000’s Standing on the Shoulder of Giants, 2002’s Heathen Chemistry, 2005’s Don’t Believe the Truth and 2008’s Dig Out Your Soul.

They also made it to No 1 with their 2010 compilation Time Flies – 1994-2009.

Seven further No 1 singles followed Some Might Say – 1996’s Don’t Look Back in Anger, 1997’s D’You Know What I Mean?, 1998’s All Around the World, 2000’s Go Let it Out, 2002’s The Hindu Times and 2005’s Lyla and The Importance of Being Idle.

For updates on their tour, go to https://scottishrugby.org/tickets-and-events/oasis-live-25/ or https://oasisinet.com/