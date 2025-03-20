James to play warm-up show in Middlesbrough ahead of only Scottish date of summer

James frontman Tim Booth performing at the 2024 Rock in Rio Festival in Brazil last September (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

Veteran alternative rock act James are playing a one-off warm-up show not too far south of the border next month ahead of their only Scottish date of this summer.

That sole Scottish date is at Ayr’s third Pavilion Festival, at the town’s Low Green on Friday, May 2, with Starsailor and Vistas also on the bill that day.

Their warm-up show is at Middlesbrough Town Hall on Wednesday, April 30.

Admission for their South Ayrshire show costs from £56 and tickets for their warm-up date go on general sale tomorrow.

For details, go to https://wearejames.com/live/

Other shows they’ve got lined up include appearances at Warrington’s Neighbourhood Weekender on Saturday, May 24, and the Isle of Wight Festival on Sunday, June 22.

Their visit to Ayr is their first this side of the border since a show at Glasgow’s Ovo Hydro last June, and their Middlesbrough Town Hall date will be their sixth following prior shows there in 2018, 1997, 1990 and two in 1985.

This year’s summer shows for the Manchester-formed band, together from 1982 to 2001 and since 2007, follow the release of their 18th studio album, Yummy, in April last year.

That was their second No 1 album, their only other one being the 1998 compilation The Best of James.

Ten of their other albums have made the top ten too – Gold Mother, a No 2 in 1990; Seven, a No 2 in 1992; Laid, a No 3 in 1993; Whiplash, a No 9 in 1997; Millionaires, a No 2 in 1999; Hey Ma, a No 10 in 2008; Girl at the End of the World, a No 2 in 2016; 2018’s Living in Extraordinary Times, a No 6; All the Colours of You, a No 3 in 2021; and 2023’s Be Opened by the Wonderful, also a No 3.

Their next release will be Live at the Acropolis, a concert album recorded in Athens in Greece in July 2023, and that’s out on Friday, May 2.