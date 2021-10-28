Darren McMullen of Coig.

All the pent-up frustration of months off the road is ready to musically explode on the much-lauded band’s first UK tour since lockdown.

Còig offer a heady mix of traditional tunes, with fiddle players Chrissy Crowley and Rachel Davis, multi-instrumentalist Darren McMullen and Zakk Cormier on guitar.

Darren spoke on the phone from Nova Sotia ahead of the tour.

Coig. (Photo: Kamara Morozuk)

He was keen to express his debt to Scotland’s musical heritage and excitement at performing again in front of a live audience.

"We’ve been listening to music from Scotland all along and getting over there and playing there is pretty cool, just to take our off-shoot of that music and bring it back to where it came from.

"We did some online things through Covid, small things from our house and as we were doing it we were thinking ‘this is not good’. We’d finish a set of tunes and then you are just looking at a screen, but then we looked at the messages and the emails that were coming in, from people saying what a bright light it had been in their week.

"We have a lot of fun playing and I think that translates to the audience right away.

"Every year pre-Covid was a little bit busier than the year before. We would usually do a couple of visits to the States each year, festivals in the summer.

"We finished up in the UK at the end of February before Covid and we headed to Australia and were there for two weeks before we had to get home as the Borders were closing up.