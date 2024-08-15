Internationally renowned singer returns to the Borders for one-off performance

Dougie is set to celebrate 50 years with a performance in the Borders. Photo: Rob McDougall.

​There’s a real a treat in store for music lovers in the Borders as Scotland’s internationally renowned singer, songwriter and composer, Dougie MacLean, makes a welcome return to Innerleithen in October.

This intimate solo performance will celebrate his 50 years of music and focus on the many songs and tunes that have brought him success at home and around the world.

Perhaps best known for the song Caledonia and melody The Gael, Dougie is also an inspired live performer described as having an exquisite guitar style and expressive voice, with songs that conjure up remarkable vivid imagery. He has played in many iconic venues around the world, from London’s Festival Hall to the Sydney Opera House and New York’s Carnegie Hall.

Dougie’s songs have been covered by Paolo Nutini, Amy MacDonald, Ronan Keating, Mary Black, Frankie Miller, Cara Dillon, Kathy Mattea and a host of other top performers.

And his popularity continues to grow thanks to weekly live online broadcasts begun during lockdown in March 2020 from his Old Schoolhouse in Perthshire which have now reached millions of viewers around the world.

His celebration of 50 years of music has already seen Dougie play sold-out live performances in Glasgow, Perth and Stornoway.

The performance in Innerleithen will be his first since 2012 and his only date in the Scottish Borders this year.

Dougie said; “I have always enjoyed playing in the Borders and am looking forward to getting back to the Memorial Hall for what I’m sure will be a special night of songs and tunes with friends old and new.”

Over his long and celebrated career to date Dougie has received three prestigious Tartan Clef Awards, a place in the Scottish Music Hall of Fame, a Lifetime Achievement Award fromBBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, an Honorary Doctorate and an OBE.

Tickets for “Dougie MacLean – Celebrating 50 Years Of Music” on Friday 18 October at the Memorial Hall, Innerleithen are available online at www.dougiemaclean.com. A limited number of tickets are also available in-person at The Hub, 33 High St, Innerleithen.