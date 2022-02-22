Hip hop legends head to Galashiels
Hip hop fans of all ages are in for a treat this Saturday, February 26, when Newport’s’ very own Goldie Lookin’ Chain travel to Galashiels for a one-off gig at MacArts.
The venue’s Kate Moss Jones enthused: “Best known for their lively festival appearances, the ability to turn any hip-hop tune into pure comedy gold, (Guns Don’t Kill People, Rappers Do, Half Man Half Machine and Your Missus is a Nutter) and, of course their super-cool dress sense (???) this promises to be a top night of fun and banter – which is, after years of lockdown, just what we all need.
“Some tickets are still available for the gig that was originally scheduled for November 2020, before the world broke.
“The venue will be adhering to all Covid-19 guidelines, so dig out those tracksuits and we will see you on the dancefloor.”
Tickets can be purchased from www.macarts.scot, doors open at 7:30pm, with the gig starting at 8pm (get down early).