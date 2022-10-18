Hawick’s Charlie goes the distance in prime time show

Tony Hadley and Charlie Marshall on the show. Photo: BBC Pictures.

The first episode of the new series of I Can See Your Voice saw Charlie play a blinder in the show, which challenges a couple to decide whether someone can sing or not, based just on how they look.

Of course, anyone who has seen Charlie in any of Hawick Amateur Operatic Society’s musicals or pantomimes will know he’s got a great pair of lungs. And he boosted his popularity even wider during lockdown, as he sang traditional songs on his social media channel Charlie’s Choons, as well as the popular “Rock The Lockdown” page.

However, the mum and son taking part had no idea who he was, but they believed he could sing, electing not to eliminate him in an attempt to win the £10,000 prize.

Charlie, last seen on stage belting out “Bigger Isn't Better’ as General Tom Thumb in Hawick’s production of Barnum the Musical, appeared on the BBC1 show as “Go The Distance”, referring to his athletic exploits, lip-synced his way through the Proclaimers’ 500 Miles, before giving hints to his musical background.

And, as the last singer standing, he got to duet with Spandau Ballet’s Tony Hadley, singing “Gold” in a brilliant finish to the show, which appeared to bring tears to the eyes of the celebrity panellists.

Host Paddy McGuinness was also impressed, saying: “What a performance, and Tony Hadley beside you there … if Spandau Ballet are watching this at home, they’ll be thinking ‘Tony Who?’”

Charlie responded: “My mum and dad are going to be very jealous.”

Charlie Marshall of Hawick launches into his brilliant rendition of Gold by Spandau Ballet on the show on Saturday. Photo: Nic Serpell Rand/BBC Pictures.

And for Charlie, it was an experience not to be missed.

He told The Southern: “My agent texted me asking if I wanted to audition. It was an amazing experience and I am ever grateful for being part of the show. It was so fun from the auditions, the rehearsals, the costume fitting … and to do a duet with the great Tony Hadley was such an honour and one I will never forget.

"Also, getting to meet the other singers and of course getting to meet Jimmy Carr, Alison Hammond, Amanda Holden and the great Paddy McGuinness was a dream come true.

