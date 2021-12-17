Great Tapestry of Scotland in Galashiels gains five-star status
The Great Tapestry of Scotland has been deemed ‘world class’ after gaining a much sought-after accolade.
The Tapestry has been granted five-star status by Visit Scotland in relation to the quality of the exhibition.
The award is set to see an influx of visitors heading to the town.
Scottish Borders Council convener David Parker said: “This is very significant as very few tourist attractions achieve this. It means it is a world class exhibit, so well done to the people at the Tapestry.”
More than seven thousand tickets have been bought for the Tapestry, at 14 to 20 High Street, since it was opened to the public at the end of August, resulting in £69,977 in revenue, recent figures revealed.