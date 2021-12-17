Stitcher co-ordinator Dorie Wilkie with author Alexander McCall at August's opening. (Photo: Phil Wilkinson)

The Tapestry has been granted five-star status by Visit Scotland in relation to the quality of the exhibition.

The award is set to see an influx of visitors heading to the town.

Scottish Borders Council convener David Parker said: “This is very significant as very few tourist attractions achieve this. It means it is a world class exhibit, so well done to the people at the Tapestry.”