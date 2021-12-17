Great Tapestry of Scotland in Galashiels gains five-star status

The Great Tapestry of Scotland has been deemed ‘world class’ after gaining a much sought-after accolade.

By Paul Kelly
Friday, 17th December 2021, 10:40 am
Stitcher co-ordinator Dorie Wilkie with author Alexander McCall at August's opening. (Photo: Phil Wilkinson)

The Tapestry has been granted five-star status by Visit Scotland in relation to the quality of the exhibition.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The award is set to see an influx of visitors heading to the town.

Scottish Borders Council convener David Parker said: “This is very significant as very few tourist attractions achieve this. It means it is a world class exhibit, so well done to the people at the Tapestry.”

More than seven thousand tickets have been bought for the Tapestry, at 14 to 20 High Street, since it was opened to the public at the end of August, resulting in £69,977 in revenue, recent figures revealed.

GalashielsDavid ParkerScottish Borders Council