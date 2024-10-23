​​Get ready for high jinks on the high seas at The Maltings!

​This year’s pantomime at The Maltings – The Adventures of Sinbad.

​​The festive countdown has begun at The Maltings, as the theatre prepares to welcome the cast and creative team into the building to begin the preparations for this year’s pantomime, The Adventures of Sinbad.

The panto is written and directed by The Malting’s very own Wendy Payn and produced by the same team who brought you Ali Baba and the Four Tea Thieves and last year’s best-selling Cinderella.

Packed with magical moments and swash-buckling comedy, The Adventures of Sinbad is suitable for everyone, making it a perfect treat for all the family.

This year’s festive extravaganza also sees the return of some very familiar faces including Emma Boyd as Jane McDonut, Chloe Millar, who played Cinderella last year, as Ruby, John Stenhouse as Cyril Prawn, newcomer Ben Fairley as Sinbad and The Maltings very own Ross Graham as Captain Cornelius Crabclaw, Wendy Payn as Maloko and Charlotte Summers as Princess Shelly Periwinkle.

The Adventures of Sinbad will be performed at The Maltings, Berwick-Upon-Tweed from 7 – 31 December with a choice of matinee and evening performances and performances especially for schools.

The performance on December 15 at 12 noon will also provide a British Sign Language interpretation and audio description.

A spokesperson for The Maltings, said: “As always, our production team will be working hard behind the scenes to make this year’s panto glisten and glow, bringing laughter and joy and making memories for everyone to cherish.”

To book tickets, please call the Box Office on 01289 330 999 or visit: maltingsberwick.co.uk.