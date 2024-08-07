​From 'Posh Boy Band' to a celebration of Scottish song and an evening of string quartets

Savourna & Steve. Photo: Douglas Robertson.

​Music in Peebles has unveiled its new season at the Eastgate Theatre for 2024-25 offering diverse composers and performers, both Scottish-based and some well-launched on international careers.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The opening concert brings together the clarsach playing and compositions of “national treasure” Savourna Stevenson with saxophonist Steve Kettley (Sunday, September 1).

Pianist Khrystyna Mykhailickenko (Tuesday, October 1) fled from her native Ukraine after the Russian invasion, and now lives in Northumberland, studying as a scholarship student at the Royal Academy of Music with Joanna MacGregor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quartetto Noûs (Tuesday, November 5) is originally from Italy and now performs throughout Europe, North and South America and the Far East. Their programme includes Schubert’s Death and the Maiden.

Scozzesi (Sunday, December 1) is Scotland’s own posh boy band, singers all successful in their own careers. They perform arias and ensembles from the world of opera, songs from the shows and traditional Scottish songs.

Roo & Neil (Sunday, January 12), both First Class graduates from the Royal Conservatoire, bring their own compositions and improvisations, combining, classical, folk and jazz.

Song over Scotland (Sunday, February 2), is a salute to the traditional song heritage of Scotland, illustrated in story and song by David Purdie and Robyn Stapleton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the Odysseus Piano Trio (Tuesday, March 4), perform two classics of the piano trio repertoire, Beethoven’s Trio in D major, Op 70 No 1 (the “Ghost”) and Brahms Trio No 1 in B major, Op 8.

The season concludes with the annual Patron’s Concert, when Gina McCormack presents her “Young Musicians’ Showcase” (Tuesday, April 1).

Season tickets (£100 for all eight concerts) are available from musicinpeebles.org.uk. Tickets for individual concerts are available from the Eastgate Theatre (01721 725777).

Details of all the concerts are at musicinpeebles.org.uk