Far From Saints not far from hitting road, with Edinburgh, Glasgow and Newcastle on itinerary

Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones’s side project Far From Saints are anything but far from hitting the road as they kick off their first UK tour this weekend.

Far From Saints - made up of, from left, Dwight Baker, Patty Lynn and Kelly Jones - start a UK tour this weekend (Pic: Sophia French)

The trio, made up of Welshman Jones and US alternative country rock act the Wind and the Wave, alias Dwight Baker and Patty Lynn, are on the road to promote their self-titled debut album, a No 5 hit in June.

Their 20-date tour brings them to Scotland next weekend, with shows at Glasgow’s Pavilion Theatre on Friday, November 17, and Edinburgh’s Usher Hall on Monday the 20th sandwiching a foray south of the border to Newcastle’s Tyne Theatre on Sunday the 19th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow and Newcastle’s shows are sold out but tickets are still available for their Edinburgh appearance, priced £34.45 to £48.75. For details, go to https://www.usherhall.co.uk/

Most Popular

This month’s concerts are Jones’s first in Scotland outwith Stereophonics since a solo tour taking in the Usher Hall, Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall, Dundee’s Caird Hall in June and September 2019, with that tour also including a date next door to Newcastle at what was then the Sage Gateshead.

The 49-year-old has been back to all three cities since with Stereophonics, however – to Glasgow’s Ovo Hydro in March 2020 and March 2022, the Usher Hall in December 2021 and Newcastle’s Utilita Arena in March 2020 and the same month last year.

Jones signed up the Wind and the Wave as his support act for his 2019 tour, having previously hit the road with them in 2013 with Stereophonics, and that reunion prompted them to record an album together, completed in a matter of days but only released this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two of its ten tracks have been released as singles, Let’s Turn This Back Around and Screaming Hallelujah, and they’re followed by a stand-alone release written and recorded during rehearsals in the summer for their first live shows together. Titled The Weather Left to Go, it’s out today as a download.

“It was fun to record this new track, and I’m excited to play it on the fall tour, something new for those who have already worn out the album,” said Lynn.