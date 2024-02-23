Frontman Tom Smith, centre, and his Editors bandmates

That’s their opening night next Monday, February 26, and it’s at the city’s NX, in Westgate Road.

It’s followed by dates on Tuesday, February 27, at Leeds’ O2 Academy; Wednesday, February 28, at Liverpool’s O2 Academy; Friday, March 1, at Bath Forum; Saturday, March 2, at Birmingham’s O2 Academy; and Sunday, March 3, at Southampton’s O2 Guildhall.

Coach Party will be their support act for the first half of that tour and Wings of Desire for the second.

Editors haven’t got any new product to promote this time round, their latest album, the No 10 hit EBM, having been released back in September 2022.

Next week’s show is their first in Newcastle for five years, their last having been an appearance at May 2019’s This is Tomorrow festival in Exhibition Park.

They’ve played this side of the border more recently, though, having visited Glasgow’s Barrowland in January 2023 and March 2020.

All seven of frontman Tom Smith and his band’s albums to date have been top-ten hits, with two topping the charts, 2007’s An End Has a Start and 2009’s In This Light and on This Evening.