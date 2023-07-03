Comedian Gary set for MacArts gig

Comedian Gary Faulds, appearing at MacArts in Galashiels on Saturday.

Mac Arts Galashiels will once again host one of the country’s most promising comedians on Saturday, July 8.

Tickets for Gary Faulds Live! first went on sale earlier this year with venues such as Kilbarchan, Irvine and Strathaven selling out quick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also has limited tickets left for several other shows across the country as he bring his all-new material to audiences near and far.

The show has proved to be a huge hit to date and internet sensation Gary, of Glasgow, who also works as a full time gas engineer at Ideal Heating and Faulds Gas Services, is delighted to be returning to Gala.

Most Popular

He said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to be back in Galashiels this summer at the amazing MacArts Theatre – what a venue that place is.

“I’m so excited to be bringing my new material and sharing some banter with the good people of the Borders.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To book your tickets please visit https://www.garyfaulds.co.uk/see-me-live

Also at MacArts tomorrow, is another of the venue’s popular Incubator Sessions, which give up-and-coming acts a chance to play in front of a Borders audience.

Goby are a three-piece band originating from Edinburgh, East Lothian and the Borders. With a growing catalogue of songs, Goby are currently working on recording and releasing their debut single. Despite only forming in late 2022, Goby have been playing regular shows, including a sell-out gig at the prestigious Voodoo Rooms in Edinburgh.

So far, they have supported bands such as Racecar and The Southsiders in various venues in the capital. They are scheduled to take part in Punk Aid 2023, a charity festival featuring up and coming bands from the Edinburgh area and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Support comes from Peebles-based alternative rock band 8 Days – who have recently released their debut single ‘You Need It’ which is available on all major streaming sites – and local singer/songwriter Jordi Fox.