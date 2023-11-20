Christmas at the Botanics - The Royal Botanical Garden, Edinburgh - Until December 30

It's fast becoming as synonymous with the festive season as Frank Capra's It's Wonderful Life or Bing Crosby's White Christmas.

Now in its seventh year, Christmas at the Botanics has, appropriately, grown and evolved year-on-year, and this year's feast for the eyes is the most spectacular and magical yet.

Prepare to be amazed by this mile-long after-dark lights trail, celebrating the natural beauty of the Garden with new and returning installations from south of Scotland artists and others from across the world.

Huge twinkling dandelion seeds disperse above the heads of visitors, who pass on through a lawn of larger-than-life crocus glowing in the dark, then onwards still further to a field of two thousand shimmering white roses.

There's the Botanic's towering 120-metre Beech hedge, spectacularly lit with the changing colours of the rainbow.

The experience is akin to being on the set of a fantasy movie - Harry Potter comes to mind.

And this is not an experience to be rushed, it's a minimum two-hour stroll with stop-offs aplenty to take in the spectacular views with a cup of mulled wine or a snack from a variety of food venders along the route.

By the time you reach the sparkling tunnels of light and the Inverleith House projections with a botanical theme, filled with colours of the rainbow, you can't help but feel in the Christmas spirit.

Among the highlights of countless highlights are the six dragonflies, suspended over the Botanic Pond, created by Edinburgh studio-based artist Martha Ellis

The display is also a selfie-fest - with particular favourite backdrops being the Christmas Cathedral and the Fire Garden.

Happily, Father Christmas also makes a suitably jolly appearance along the trail.

Christmas at the Botanics, presented in partnership with Culture Creative, is one of nine illuminated trails staged across the UK by events producer Raymond Gubbay Limited.

For ticket information go to: https://www.rbge.org.uk/

2 . image (5).jpg Festive revellers won't leave the Botanics feeling blue Photo: . Photo Sales