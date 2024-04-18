Chirnside accordianist returns for Fogo Kirk concert
Originally from Chirnside, Andrew is an exciting young accordian player and composer who travels internationally with the folk band Dalahan and in the UK with the Keiran Reid band amongst others. In 2011 he was a finalist in the BBC Young Traditional Musician Of The Year.
Andrew co-founded the band TYDE in 2008 and got to the finals of the BBC2 Young Folk Awards. He also secured a record deal when he was 15 years old and recorded two studio albums.
Andrew joined Eliza Carthy And The Wayward Band in 2013 and has been regularly touring with them since. In February 2017 they released their debut album ‘Big Machine’ and it reached number 25 in the UK charts.
As well as playing with different bands, Andrew has also appeared on stage with Sting, The Unusual Suspects, The RSNO and performed as a guest on over 15 albums.
When he was 13 he performed at the Royal Albert Hall at the first ever BBC Folk Proms. Most recently, he launched his solo album ‘TYDE’.
We are lucky to have Andrew fit us into his busy touring schedule and are really looking forward to welcoming him to Fogo.
Tickets are available to prebook on https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/fogo-parish-church or some may be available on the night.