Charity concert for Ukraine and youth clubs

Geckohead is one of the local bands performing at the concert.

But like the proverbial Phoenix rising from the ashes, their new show promises to be bigger and better.

The rescheduled concert is showcasing local talent and raising money for two great causes – UK-Med’s Ukraine Appeal, which provides much needed medical personal and materials to war torn regions in Ukraine and the refugee camps in surrounding countries.

And, Tweeddale Youth Action, a local organisation which runs two youth clubs in Peebles and Innerleithen.

Bands taking to the stage on Friday, June 10 at Peebles Burgh Hall, are Geckohead, Butter, Zenith and Thursday Underground.

Geckohead, are a talented Peebles based band who have worked hard to hone their own brand of Heavy/Alternative Rock and have concentrated on writing songs that show a maturity way beyond their years.

Their songs drip with teenage angst, apathy, frustration and the folly of man, with hooky melodies that’ll get you singing. Their headlining slot will provide a high energy climax to the night.

Butter, are an indie/surf rock band originally from Peebles and Innerleithen and now based in Edinburgh.

They have been busy playing their local scene and have recently been in the studio recording new material which they hope to release shortly.

For fans of the Doors and Frightened Rabbit, Zenith are a young and upcoming indie rock band from Peebles. The trio only formed last year but have impressed at live shows at MacArts in Galashiels.

They play a selection of covers and are now progressing to writing their own material some of which you will sample on the night.

Thursday Underground was established by Dan Tarrant, who has been writing his original “Shoegaze” material over the last four years. He will be joined by school and student friends, and together, they will be premiering these songs live.

The show kicks off at 7pm and there will be a fully licensed bar provided by Peebles Rugby Club who will kindly donate 25 percent of profits to the charities.