Brass is back as the first Borders gathering of bands since the pandemic is staged in Langholm
Brass bands in the Borders have locked horns in competition for the first time since the onset of the pandemic.
Brass band contesting in Scotland made a welcome return earlier this month when a dozen bands took to the stage in the Scottish Borders Brass Band Association’s (SBBBA) entertainment contest in the Buccleuch Centre in Langholm.
The contest was the first to be held in Scotland since the Scottish Championships in Perth back in March 2020 and the first competitive outing since the beginning of the Covid pandemic for most bands.
Twelve bands took part and, at the end of the day, Irvine & Dreghorn were announced as the overall winners. The only real disappointment of the occasion was the enforced withdrawal of Hawick Saxhorn from the line-up due to a couple of Covid cases within the band.Borders bands Langholm Town, Jedforest Instrumental Band, Selkirk Silver and Peebles Burgh all had a particularly good day with Jed winning the trophy for best Borders band and for the best percussion section and also finished 3rd overall.
Langholm town won best 3rd Section band, best soloist and best bass section. Selkirk Silver won the best deportment trophy and Peebles Burgh claimed the best 4th section band prize.The behind-the-scenes team at the SBBBA and all the members of Langholm Town Band were congratulated on their smooth running of the event, right down to the sanitizing of the stage after every band performance.SBBBA vice president Stuart Black said: “It was great being back at the Borders entertainment contest and really good to see everyone again. Huge congratulations to all at Irvine for their win and also to contest secretary Christine Calvert, Langholm Town Band and everyone in SBBBA for such a great first contest back.”