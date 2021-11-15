Jedforest Instrumental Band percussionist Kirsty Mcrae, president David Lightbody and conductor Rob Hume. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

Brass band contesting in Scotland made a welcome return earlier this month when a dozen bands took to the stage in the Scottish Borders Brass Band Association’s (SBBBA) entertainment contest in the Buccleuch Centre in Langholm.

The contest was the first to be held in Scotland since the Scottish Championships in Perth back in March 2020 and the first competitive outing since the beginning of the Covid pandemic for most bands.

Twelve bands took part and, at the end of the day, Irvine & Dreghorn were announced as the overall winners. The only real disappointment of the occasion was the enforced withdrawal of Hawick Saxhorn from the line-up due to a couple of Covid cases within the band.Borders bands Langholm Town, Jedforest Instrumental Band, Selkirk Silver and Peebles Burgh all had a particularly good day with Jed winning the trophy for best Borders band and for the best percussion section and also finished 3rd overall.