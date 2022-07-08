Bit of the Fringe in Selkirk

Selkirk singer Millie Coltherd.

Sue Briggs of Show and Tell Productions is looking at putting on various acts at the Courthouse Coffee Shop, beginning on July 29 at 7pm, with an award-winning menopause blogger, Jennifer Kennedy.

Sue said: "We’ve got the possibility of a few Edinburgh Fringe Festival performers coming here as part of their run or previewing.

"Jennifer’s show is called Menopausal Mayhem … very on trend!”

Also pencilled in for a couple of shows is popular local singer Millie Coltherd, who’ll perform Songs from Disney and Songs from the Shows.

And as there’s nothing like variety, psychic stand-up Fringe performer Ian Johnston is also a possible date.