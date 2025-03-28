Beautiful South singer coming to the Borders - and you still 'Have A Little Time' to buy a ticket!
Briana Corrigan of The Beautiful South has returned to the stage after a 10-year hiatus with three hugely successful and largely sold-out tours throughout the UK and Ireland already completed, a new album in the pipeline and a series of brand-new gigs lined up for Spring 2025.
Belfast born Corrigan is best known for delivering Beautiful South’s most successful single, the chart topping, No1, Brit award winning ‘A Little Time’, where her unique vocal and Heaton’s brilliantly acerbic lyrics and catchy melody combined to create an unforgettable anthem to broken love.
As a songwriter in her own right, Corrigan has released two critically acclaimed solo albums, and on Friday Borderers have the opportunity enjoy hearing her live at MacArts in Galashiels.
This is a rare opportunity to hear Corrigan’s “stupendous vocal” (NME) up close and personal as she entertains with an evening of story and song.
Expect Beautiful South classics, nestled among her own beautifully crafted songs and some unique takes on traditional favourites all combining to pack an intimate, heart-warming, emotional and joyous punch of connection.
Briana Corrigan of The Beautiful South
Friday, April 11
Galashiels – The MacArts
Tickets available from - https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/galashiels/macarts/briana-corrigan/e-meejjl