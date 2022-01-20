Be hypnotised by the Paul McKenna Band at the Eastgate

The Paul McKenna Band play the Eastgate next month.

The Scottish/Irish traditional group will play a string of dates across the UK next month for the first time since before the pandemic.

The tour includes dates from 2020 and 2021 that had to be rescheduled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The band is made up of Paul McKenna (singer/songwriter), Robbie Greig (fiddle), Conal McDonagh (pipes/whistles), Conor Markey (banjo/bouzouki/guitars) and Ewan Baird (percussion).

The group, dubbed as “the best band of their generation” by The Living Tradition, draw on their Scottish and Irish roots, with a dynamic and full-bodied catalogue of original and traditional material and are itching to get back on the road again.

Paul McKenna (not to be confused with the telly hypnotist of the same name) is known as one of the most talented young singer songwriters in Scotland and is often likened to the great Dick Gaughan for his powerful yet emotive voice and passionate social conscience.

He was also a featured artist at the world renowned Transatlantic Sessions in 2019.

In 2019, the band released their fourth studio album Breathe, showcasing Paul’s development as a songwriter and expanding on the group’s unique sound with added instrumentation.

The five-piece show no signs of slowing down and were described as “a band with the potential to dominate the Scottish/Irish traditional scene for the next 20 years” by Fatea Magazine.

Band leader McKenna said: “We’re so pleased to be hitting the road again after all the plans that were put on hold due to the pandemic over the last couple years and we can’t wait to take to the stage in Peebles.

“The tour covers venues old and new as we prepare to get back to more regular live performances, with a focus on home. We’re really looking forward to getting out there and performing, it will be so great to connect with our fans and put on some really great shows.”