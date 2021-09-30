Fara. (Photo: Euan Robertson)

Award-winning Scottish Folk band Fara embark on an eagerly anticipated autumn tour this month.

Having spent lockdown creating The Orkney Series – a collection of short films showcasing their homeland of Orkney and the music that continues to inspire their unique sound – the band will once again take to the stage to perform live to audiences around the UK.

And the band’s first port of call is at the Eastgate Theatre in Peebles tomorrow night, Friday, October 1.

Fresh out of the studio, and with their third album due for release in February 2022, the band will debut a range of brand new self-penned material, from fiery reels to haunting songs inspired by the poetry of Orcadian writers.

Fara brings together four leading musicians at the forefront of today’s Scottish folk scene.

Kristan Harvey, Jeana Leslie and Catriona Price’s three fiddles combine with Rory Matheson’s piano to produce a fiery sound rooted strongly in their upbringing among the music of Orkney and Assynt.

Nominees for Scots Trad Music Awards Live Act of the Year, BBC Radio 2 Horizon Awards and winners of the German Critics’ Choice Award in 2017, Fara’s vibrant arrangements full of rich harmonies, energetic fiddle playing and driving piano have delighted audiences around the world since they began touring in 2014.

Now, after a highly acclaimed return to the stage at Edinburgh International Festival 2021, flanked by live performances on BBC Radio 4’s Front Row and BBC Radio Scotland’s Travelling Folk, the band is eager to get back out on the road.

Kirstan told the Southern Reporter: “As with so many musicians, lockdown put a stop to our usual touring schedule around the UK and further afield over the last couple of years.

"Excitement has been growing for a long time at the prospect of this autumn tour and we’re fired up and ready to get back to doing what we love – connecting with audiences in a live setting.”