Anniversary concert in Kelso of The Beatles' 'studio years' hits

Across The Universe – at Kelso’s Tait Hall on September 27 – will feature music from The Beatles’ ‘studio years’. (Pic: Kevin Kerr)

An ‘anniversary’ concert celebrating the Fab Four’s most creative period is being brought to Kelso by Live Borders.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On September 27, 1967, The Beatles were taking a break from filming ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ and in the studio recording ‘I am the Walrus’ and ‘The Fool on the Hill’.

Most Popular

The band had long given up on touring, deciding instead to concentrate on recording, and that period time would become known as the “studio years”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On September 27 this year, just under 60 years later, a spectacular live tribute to The Beatles’ most innovative years, featuring live band and orchestra, is coming to Kelso’s Tait Hall.

‘Across the Universe – The Beatles ’66-’70’ celebrates the most revolutionary chapter of The Beatles’ career – their iconic studio years from 1966 to 1970 and is a must-see for Beatles fans of all ages.

From Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and Magical Mystery Tour to The White Album, Abbey Road, and Let It Be, Across the Universe brings to life the music that changed the world.

This is no ordinary tribute show, you won’t see costumes, wigs or impersonations as this show is all about the music, performed with stunning detail and accuracy by a live band and a full orchestra featuring world-class string and brass sections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the Universe is a show built on musical authenticity.

The show offers something truly remarkable: a chance to hear these legendary songs not just performed, but re-imagined as they might have sounded if brought to life on stage.

Songs known and loved for decades are suddenly refreshed and enriched – offering a powerful and often emotional glimpse into how these masterpieces were created.

The period from 1966 to 1970 represents a pivotal moment in the history of modern music. During these years, The Beatles pushed the boundaries of popular music further than ever before, with genre-defining song-writing, ground-breaking production, and timeless innovation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many of the recordings from this era were never intended to be performed live, and remain among the most complex and creatively ambitious music ever made.

To book tickets, go to Live Borders – What’s On.