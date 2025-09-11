Anniversary concert in Kelso of The Beatles' 'studio years' hits

By Paul Kelly
Published 11th Sep 2025, 19:00 BST
Across The Universe – at Kelso’s Tait Hall on September 27 – will feature music from The Beatles’ ‘studio years’. (Pic: Kevin Kerr)placeholder image
Across The Universe – at Kelso’s Tait Hall on September 27 – will feature music from The Beatles’ ‘studio years’. (Pic: Kevin Kerr)
An ‘anniversary’ concert celebrating the Fab Four’s most creative period is being brought to Kelso by Live Borders.

On September 27, 1967, The Beatles were taking a break from filming ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ and in the studio recording ‘I am the Walrus’ and ‘The Fool on the Hill’.

Most Popular

    The band had long given up on touring, deciding instead to concentrate on recording, and that period time would become known as the “studio years”.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    On September 27 this year, just under 60 years later, a spectacular live tribute to The Beatles’ most innovative years, featuring live band and orchestra, is coming to Kelso’s Tait Hall.

    ‘Across the Universe – The Beatles ’66-’70’ celebrates the most revolutionary chapter of The Beatles’ career – their iconic studio years from 1966 to 1970 and is a must-see for Beatles fans of all ages.

    From Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and Magical Mystery Tour to The White Album, Abbey Road, and Let It Be, Across the Universe brings to life the music that changed the world.

    This is no ordinary tribute show, you won’t see costumes, wigs or impersonations as this show is all about the music, performed with stunning detail and accuracy by a live band and a full orchestra featuring world-class string and brass sections.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Across the Universe is a show built on musical authenticity.

    The show offers something truly remarkable: a chance to hear these legendary songs not just performed, but re-imagined as they might have sounded if brought to life on stage.

    Songs known and loved for decades are suddenly refreshed and enriched – offering a powerful and often emotional glimpse into how these masterpieces were created.

    The period from 1966 to 1970 represents a pivotal moment in the history of modern music. During these years, The Beatles pushed the boundaries of popular music further than ever before, with genre-defining song-writing, ground-breaking production, and timeless innovation.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Many of the recordings from this era were never intended to be performed live, and remain among the most complex and creatively ambitious music ever made.

    To book tickets, go to Live Borders – What’s On.

    Related topics:KelsoPepper
    News you can trust since 1855
    Follow us
    ©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice