Alternative rock legends the Jesus and Mary Chain eyeing up return to Glasgow as part of UK tour

The Jesus and Mary Chain’s Jim Reid and, right, elder brother William pictured in 2023 (Photo: Mel Butler)

Talk goes on of a Kinks reunion without any sign of Ray and Dave Davies actually getting their old band back together, and though Liam and Noel Gallagher have buried the hatchet, fans will have to wait until next year to see Oasis for the first time since 2009.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jim and William Reid, arguably rock music’s third-most-famous brothers at odds, have beaten both to it, however, having revived the Jesus and Mary Chain 17 years ago and stuck together since, and they’re back on the road at the moment to promote their second album since reuniting and eighth all together, Glasgow Eyes, a No 7 hit upon its release in March this year, their first top-ten placing since 1988.

That tour brings them back to their near home city’s Barrowlands this Friday and Saturday, December 6 and 7, and they’re also playing just south of the border at Newcastle’s NX on Sunday, December 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets cost £42.40 for Glasgow and £40.35 for Newcastle. For details, go to https://themarychain.com/shows

Jim Reid playing with the Jesus and Mary Chain at the V Festival at Avica Resort oin Australia in 2008 (Photo by Jonathan Wood/Getty Images)

The Reids are also holding a sold-out question-and-answer session at Glasgow Film Theatre tonight to promote their joint autobiography, Never Understand, out now priced £25.

Reflecting on having been together for over 40 years on and off ahead of their current tour, younger brother Jim, 62, told online magazine Gobuz: “We have now become to some people a classic band. If you’re around long enough, that’s inevitable.

“We’ve been doing this now since 1984. I’m not comparing us to the greats like the Beatles or whatever, but if we’re still here after all this time, it means that we have become classic to some extent.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That interview can be read at https://www.qobuz.com/gb-en/magazine/story/2024/03/20/interivew-the-jesus-and-mary-chain/

Formed in East Kilbride in South Lanarkshire in 1983, the Mary Chain split up in 1999 but got back together in 2007, releasing two albums since, the first, Damage and Joy,reaching No 16 in 2017.

Their biggest-selling album to date is their second, 1987’s Darklands, a No 5 hit, and they’ve also notched up three top-20 singles – Some Candy Talking, a No 13 in 1986; April Skies, a No 8 in 1987; and Reverence, a No 10 in 1992.