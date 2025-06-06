To celebrate, we decided to take a look at some of the great names from the acting world who were born in Scotland, championing those who have gone on to become household names, but all of whom have, at one stage or another in their career, trod the boards and cut their teeth in the world of theatre. One of whom, might we add, has a Tony Award to their name!
Here’s 13 famous names from Scotland, including five from Glasgow, who have gone on to become huge names in Hollywood, but who are all proudly waving the St. Andrew’s flag and have made the leap from theatre to television, cinema, and beyond.
1. Billy Connolly (Glasgow)
While his film roles in Mrs. Brown (earning him a Golden Globe nomination), The Last Samurai, and his voice work in Brave are notable, The Big Yin's true longevity stems from decades as a ground-breaking, fiercely authentic comedian and storyteller. His distinctive voice, razor-sharp observational humour, and fearless persona have made him a national treasure whose influence permeates Scottish and British culture, ensuring his enduring fame across generations. | Michael Putland/Getty Images
2. Alan Cumming (Aberfeldy)
A remarkably versatile and charismatic actor, Alan Cumming has cultivated a long and varied career across film, television, and theatre, making him a truly unique and enduring figure. From his villainous turn in GoldenEye and his memorable role in Eyes Wide Shut, to his family-friendly appearances in Spy Kids, it is Cummings we alluded to in our intro - he won a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical in 1998 for his acclaimed performance as the Emcee in the Broadway revival of Cabaret. | Steve Vaccariello/Liaison
3. Karen Gillan (Inverness)
Karen Gillan has achieved remarkable global recognition through her roles in two colossal international franchises. As Amy Pond in Doctor Who, she became a beloved companion to a generation of viewers, before transitioning to Hollywood blockbusters as Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (including Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Endgame) and the Jumanji films. Her ability to anchor such massive properties has ensured her widespread appeal and significant cultural longevity. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for IMDb
4. Peter Capaldi (Glasgow)
While globally revered as the Twelfth Doctor in Doctor Who, Peter Capaldi's film legacy is equally robust and culturally impactful. His iconic, expletive-laden portrayal of Malcolm Tucker in The Thick of It (and its film spin-off In the Loop) is a towering comedic performance that remains widely quoted. Capaldi's has an incredible ability to seamlessly transition from a foul-mouthed political spin doctor to a beloved sci-fi hero, alongside roles in films like Local Hero and Paddington. | Bryn Colton/Getty Images
