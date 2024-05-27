Woman rescues runaway cockerel after it flew through her car window in hilarious video footage
Hilarious video footage shows the moment a cheeky cockerel was rescued by a woman after it flew through her car window as she was driving along.
Jessica Matthews had spotted the lone rooster at the side of the road as she made her way home along a country lane in Aston-on-Trent, Derbyshire. The runaway bird decided to hop through the window of her Ford KA before making himself at home on her passenger seat, refusing to leave.
The cockerel, nicknamed Barry, munched his way through Jessica's shopping while she tried to lure him out of the vehicle. Jessica drove around with Barry in an attempt to find his home. After not being able to find where the cockerel had come from, Jessica decided to rescue the lost animal and bring him home before eventually rehoming him.
Jessica, of Aston-on-Trent, said: "I was trying to nudge it out of the car and then the next thing I know he's sitting on the passenger seat. I was thinking OK, well it looks like I now have a chicken. It was really hard to give him away actually because he was really nice. A lovely little bird."
