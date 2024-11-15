Watch as Blackpool Tower lights up to celebrate Strictly Come Dancing’s Blackpool Week
Strictly Come Dancing has arrived in Blackpool ready for its highly anticipated Blackpool Week this weekend.
To welcome the BBC show, Blackpool Tower lit up in Strictly colours last night and also had Strictly images projected on its front.
One of our reporters was there to capture the scenes, so take a look at the video above.
A BBC spokesperson said: “Tonight, we celebrated Strictly in Blackpool with a breathtaking light display on Blackpool Tower, featuring a custom Strictly design that paid tribute to our 20th anniversary in true sparkling style! The Tower came alive, bringing Strictly magic to this iconic landmark ahead of this weekend's show.”
