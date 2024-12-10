Footage shows smoke pouring from a major fire at a paper mill, with six fire appliances at the scene.

A large fire has engulfed a paper mill.

About 48 firefighters were called to Sapphire Paper Mill in Leslie, Fife around 5.15am on Tuesday.

Six fire appliances from several stations across Fife were sent to the blaze on Glenwood Road.

The major fire is being tackled at a paper mill

Huge plumes of smoke could be seen billowing high above the industrial estate and across the town.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokesperson said: “We can confirm there is an industrial premises alight and crews are still working to extinguish the fire.

“We now have six appliances there. Appliances have come from Glenrothes, Methil, Lochgelly, Kirkcaldy and Cupar.”

Members of the public have been urged to stay away from the site.

A further statement posted by the SFRS on social media said: “We would ask people to avoid the area where possible and for nearby homes to keep windows and doors closed. Thank you for your support.”

Police are also in attendance at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 5.45am. There are no reports of injuries.

“Nearby homes and premises should keep windows and doors closed. The public is urged to avoid the area if possible. Members of the public have been urged to stay away from the site.”

Sapphire Mill was formerly Fettykil Paper Mill, which closed in 2006. The site was sold to Northumberland Fourstones Paper Mill and subsequently renamed.

A spokesman for Fourstones, which owns the site, said: "All staff are safe and accounted for. The fire is now under control and does not appear to have spread to warehousing or production facilities.

"We will work with all relevant authorities as needed."