Footage shows Sally getting down on one knee to propose to Leanne, who can be seen clutching the ring box in her pocket, also ready to propose.

This is the heart-warming moment a couple discovered they had both planned a surprise proposal for each other on the same day.

Sally Morton, 39, had planned to propose to her girlfriend, Leanne Stewart, 35, a few days before Christmas during a trip to Edinburgh.

Little did she know that Leanne had the exact same plan and responded to her proposal by getting down on one knee.

The couple met in April 2021 on TikTok and spent the first year and a half commuting between Suffolk and Edinburgh before Leanne moved into a flat near Sally and her daughters.

Leanne had asked Sally's dad for permission and told her family about her plan to propose so both families knew what was about to happen and made sure to keep it a surprise.

On the day Sally planned to propose, she had a photographer waiting at the top of Calton Hill and had also given one of her 12-year-old twin daughters the responsibility of filming it.

Leanne also planned to propose that day, but in front of Edinburgh Castle, and was initially thrown off by a walk up Calton Hill.

Sally, a farm manager based in Bury St. Edmonds, Suffolk, said: "It was such a special moment. When she got down on one knee, I remember initially thinking she was having a laugh, but then I saw her ring box and realised what was happening. I was just so happy that we were so on the same page without even realising it.

"Especially because I come as a package deal with two kids, even though I know Leanne has a great relationship with them, it felt really reassuring to know she wanted the exact same thing I did at the same time."

Leanne, an assistant manager at a swimming pool, from Edinburgh, Scotland, said: "I thought if we got up there and the moment felt right I would do it then but of course had no idea what Sally was planning. At the start of the video when Sally is kneeling behind my back, you can see me reach my hand into my pocket and clutch the ring box, literally about to propose.

"When I turned around, my first thought was that she had found the ring I bought and was proposing because of that. But then I saw that her ring box was a totally different colour to mine and I honestly couldn't believe what was happening.

"Sally gave a wonderful little speech and asked me to marry her, at which point I got down on one knee and asked her right back. She beat me to the proposal by seconds but I am quite happy to have gotten the first 'yes' out of the pair of us."

Leanne and Sally are now planning for an autumn wedding with Leanne having already hired a wedding planner.