We live next to newbuild housing estate - 20ft dust clouds, earthquakes and constant noise make life hell

By Jessica Martin
Published 1st Oct 2024, 15:05 BST
Listen to the “intrusive, pounding” noise of piling works coming from a 165 newbuild housing estate which, along with 20ft dust clouds, ‘ruined summer’ for residents.

Angry residents say living next door to a newbuild housing development is making their lives a misery as they are plagued by constant 'dust storms and earthquakes'.

Homeowners are fuming at the disruption being caused by the 165 house estate being constructed on their doorsteps in Glen Parva, Leicestershire.

They say constant noise coming from piling works is making life hell, and they can even taste the dust and dirt coming over from the site. Others said the vibrations have been causing damage to their properties and compared the drilling to like 'being in an earthquake.'

Residents have complained of 'constant noise, dust and dirt' coming from a development site yards from their homes in Glen Parva, Leicestershire. | Tom Maddick / SWNS

Gran-of-four Helen Ross, 70, a retired psychotherapist and counsellor, said: “We are not NIMBY’s, I want to stress that but this has been absolute hell.

