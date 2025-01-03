This video More videos

A resident has shared video of flood damage, after her home was covered in 2.5ft of water on New Year’s Day – for the third time in recent months.

Video (click to play above) shows the aftermath of a devastating flood that has left a family home with damage - for the third time since September 2024. Julie Lloyd said the incident on January 1, which can be seen in the video, was the worst one yet, as the clean-up operation got under way.

Water 2.5ft deep inside home

Julie said: “I said to my husband: ‘I think there’s water coming on the drive’. It became higher outside, but on the drive from 4am to 6am it was unbelievable. It was around 2.5ft deep inside our home. From the drive the water was also flowing onto the service road. The water in the brook, our home and on the service road was all one level at one point.”

Her home, in Wigan, also flooded in September, when the water covered the floors and skirting boards. After more flooding in October, she met Makerfield MP Josh Simons and says holding ponds were created to help deal with the water. But they did not prevent flooding on the first day of 2025.

Damage and no electricity

The couple and their dogs stayed there until 6.15am, when they decided to wade through the water in shorts and go to their daughter’s house. But their home has been damaged by flooding yet again.

Julie said: “This one is the worst one. We lifted the furniture off the floor, but we didn’t lift it high enough because we didn’t expect it to be so deep. We had no electricity – my husband managed to get it on upstairs but there’s still none downstairs.”

Major incident

A major incident was declared across Greater Manchester after flooding forced homes to be evacuated and closed railway lines and roads following heavy rain on Wednesday. Walthew Lane, in Platt Bridge, remained closed on Thursday and residents who have stayed in the area were facing their second day without electricity.

People in Ashton, Bickershaw, Abram and other areas of the borough were also affected. One resident said: “Its been awful. Many people were evacuated but a few people have chosen to stay in their homes.

"We cannot thank the local community enough for everything they’ve done to try those who have been affected.”

Both McDonalds in Platt Bridge and The Coffee Shop in Ashton opened as warm spaces, where people affected could get a hot drink and food and charge their mobile phones.

St Nathaniel's Parish Church, in Platt Bridge, was collecting items to help distribute to those affected by the floods.

Makerfield MP Josh Simons said: "This has not been the new year any of us wanted, but it’s one we’ll not forget.

"Yesterday, I was in Platt Bridge supporting the major incident team, where the emergency services and council did an incredible job. I’d like to thank all those who spent their New Year’s Day helping constituents in Platt Bridge.

"I visited a few other towns affected by more minor incidents, including several streets in Ashton, as well as Orrell and Hindley.

"My thoughts are with the young kids I met in Platt Bridge yesterday who slept in beds they didn’t recognise last night.

