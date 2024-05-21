Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Watch a pub goer sprinting to save his pint from a fast-approaching ‘dust devil’.

Hilarious CCTV footage shows the moment a man ran across a pub car park to rescue his unattended pint from a ‘mini-tornado’.

In the video, what was later established to be a ‘dust devil’ can be seen sweeping across a pub car park. A man and woman can be seen turning around to watch the ‘dust devil’ before running into the pub for shelter. Another man who is standing next to a car when he spots the dust cloud runs at speed to save his unattended pint from ruin.

The Begelly Arms Hotel and Restaurant in Pembrokeshire, Wales posted footage of the funny moment, which happened on May 20, to Facebook.

The Begelly Arms Hotel and Restaurant in Pembrokeshire, Wales posted footage of the funny moment, which happened on May 20, to Facebook. The pub captioned their post: “our own mini tornado at Begelly today”.

