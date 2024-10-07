CCTV shows the moment a block of flats exploded - killing one man and hospitalising three others
CCTV shows the moment a block of flats exploded - killing one man and hospitalising three others.
Police Scotland has announced that a major incident is being stood down after an explosion at a block of flats in Alloa.
Emergency services attended the incident at Kellie Place around 6pm on Sunday, and have now confirmed that one man, who was within the property where the explosion took place, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three others, who were from the block of flats, were taken to hospital, and other residents were evacuated and placed in Alloa Town Hall for respite.
There were a number of road closures in the area while a multi-agency response was underway, although police have warned that as gas and electrical examination is now being performed, there may be additional closures.
Sergeant Neill Drummond said: "We are still working to establish the full circumstances of what happened at this property, however, we can confirm that one male has passed away.
"Our inquiries to confirm his identity and provide his next of kin with all the necessary support they may require are ongoing.
"We are grateful to the local community for their continued co-operation and support of our investigation, and we'll provide more information in due course."
