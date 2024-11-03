This video More videos

A petite bride has gone viral with a video of her walking down the aisle in a stunning 20-stone wedding dress before revealing a 25-layer cake at a wedding breakfast following the ceremony.

Caitlyn Marie Cawley, 26, is 5ft 1in but that didn’t stop her from wanting her dream “Cinderella style” wedding dress. In a social media video (click to play above) she shows off her enormous gown - which apparently weighed 20 stone.

She said: “I was engaged for seven months and I only started planning the wedding three months ago so I just told the designer to make me a dress to make people go wow.”

Due to the ‘last minute’ planning of the wedding, Caitlyn didn’t have time to practise walking in the dress which originally had a ten-metre long train.

She said: “The bespoke train was detachable, it was very heavy. It was hard to walk down the aisle.

“I was more nervous about wearing the dress than getting married.”

Caitlyn who wed now-husband Stewart in the lavish ceremony two weeks ago at Holy Family Catholic Church in Armley, Leeds, also had a mini bride in a matching dress.

She said: “My three-year-old niece was my mini bride, which is like a bridesmaid.

“I asked for her dress to be the same and no different mine and it was to a tee. Donna, my niece, looked lovely. She was a little woman when she walked down the aisle although hers wasn’t heavy like mine.”

Caitlyn said her show-stopping gown was 120 inches wide and in the end they had to cut the trail to be 7ft long so she could walk down the aisle.

She said: “It was heavy but I couldn't concentrate because I had my hair done and I was focused on balancing the crown on my head. I couldn't breathe.”

Caitlyn then continued the party, in the dress, at the Mercure Hotel in Bradford, where they ordered a banquet for 250 people to feed their 100 guests.

“I know it costs a lot of money but I’m a traveller,” she said. “We don’t talk about money with our father.”

The extravagance didn’t stop there. Caitlyn was equally as ambitious with her wedding cake she ordered online.

She said: “The cake was 12 ft but it was higher than the roof which was only 11ft so the bakers had to adjust it.

“There were only two fake cakes and the rest of the 25 tiers were real. I’d never seen what it looked like until the day of the wedding. I’m only 5ft so I made it look bigger.”

Caitlyn cut a little of the cake off to try at the end but she said the middle part could feed 500 people.

She said: “I gave it to all the guests and hotel staff.”

Since getting married two weeks ago, Caitlyn has gone viral online with her dress certainly having the desired effect.

She said: “I put a video of me in it on TikTok and it blew up. It went viral.

“People were commenting saying they had seen me outside of the church. It wasn’t to everyone’s taste but it was perfect for me.”

Caitlyn who managed to stay in the dress for all 12 hours of her big day said she is now storing the dress at home despite people offering to buy it off her.

She added: “The dress fills up the double bed and the train fills up half the bedroom floor.”