Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Watch as members of the public give the month they usually put their heating on, considering both the recent cuts to the winter fuel allowance and the energy price cap rise.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With recent cool temperatures, the energy price cap rising and the cuts to the winter fuel allowance, the month people turn their heating on may be later than usual this year.

We spoke to members of the British public to find out whether they’ve had their heating on yet, and ask when is too early to put it on?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Liverpool, one woman said: “I don’t think it’s ever too early to put the heating on because I’m always very cold. But I understand the price of electricity is ridiculous so I now just get another jumper on. Probably, the heating on, end of November”.

The public on when to put the heating on. | Local TV National World

Another woman said: “It’s turned off now because I can’t afford to heat all the rooms. I think mine will go at the end of November, beginning of December”.

In Birmingham, one man said: “My wife and I have different temperature controls. I fight to keep the heating off, and encourage her to put thicker sweaters on, but I suspect if it gets chilly, the heating will go on. I’m in the fortunate position that it's not going to affect me hugely, but I think what the government is proposing to do to the winter fuel allowance to pensioners is absolutely outrageous”.

Another man said: “The energy cap has gone up yesterday [October 1], it went up 10%. It’s not going to affect me really but I do feel sorry for the people who can’t afford the energy. It is way too expensive”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Glasgow, one man said: “I always think October is the line, if you go before October, you’ve gone too soon”.

Another member of the public said: “I’m the coldest person alive so the heating has been on in September, but normally it is October”.