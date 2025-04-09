Hilarious moment groom mixes up his vows on wedding day
Funny footage shows the moment a groom caused his wedding guests to erupt in laughter when he mixed up his words at the altar.
The nervous groom said to his bride he would "laugh at you when you’re sad", after confusing the phrase “comfort you when you’re sad”.
The couple, from Essex, said the gaffe was a “moment to remember”, with the groom saying their family and friends definitely saw the funny side of it.
