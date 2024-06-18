Euro 2024 Scotland v Switzerland: Moment piper falls backwards off pub table while entertaining Scotland fans
A hilarious video shows the moment a piper fell off a pub table while entertaining his fellow Scottish football fans.
The piper can be seen standing on the table, playing the instrument, as Scotland fans sing, chant, clap and cheer along to the tune. He is then seen falling backwards off the table, onto the floor, with a fan saying: “He’s just fallen off the table. No way!”
The piper slowly stands up, while a fan walks over to help him back to his feet. Some pubgoers were so busy enjoying their night and singing that many of them didn't realise the piper had fallen and carried on with their revelry.
Unfortunately, Scotland lost their first match of Euro 24 - losing 5-1 to Germany on June 14. The team will hope to bounce back tomorrow (June 19) when they face Switzerland in the second match of the tournament.
