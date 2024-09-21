This video More videos

Watch the moment a capybara named Cinnamon - who escaped from a zoo - was finally captured after the 25kg rodent spent a week ‘living her best life’ in an area of woodland.

Cinnamon escaped from her enclosure at Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World, near Telford in Shropshire, on September 13.

In footage filmed yesterday (September 20), a group of experts are seen lifting the capybara in a cage from a pond within the zoo’s woodland conservation area. The team reportedly spent an hour trying to get her out of the pond and into a cage - with a staff member even falling into the water during the operation.

Days earlier Cinnamon was located in the woodland area using a drone. | Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World

The zoo says she has been returned to an enclosure with her twin brother, Churro. Keepers are continuing to monitor Cinnamon to ensure she has a seamless transition back to family life. She is to remain off show to the public this weekend as she re-familiarises herself with her usual surroundings.

Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World owner, Will Dorrell said, “We’re absolutely delighted to have Cinnamon back at the zoo. We’ve been astounded at the public reaction to Cinnamon’s escape and are so grateful to everybody who has helped to return her safely to the zoo.”