Take a video tour inside Blackpool Tower Dungeons creepy new Halloween show, ‘Bathtub Brides’, which an actor says has been making ‘people fall off chairs’ through fear.

Our video report (click to play above) takes a look inside this creepy and unnerving new show, set in virtual darkness and with some chilling effects. The scare attraction's new immersive show is based on the shocking real life murder of newlywed Alice Burnham - but has a supernatural twist. Emily Winston trained as a musical theatre performer, but now scares customers for a living - and says she loves working at Blackpool Tower Dungeons. Today, Emily is busy behind the scenes and making sure the show runs smoothly, while Molly Winston and Adam Goldwater get into character for the special Halloween show ‘Bathtub Bride’ - both seen in the video above.

Molly Winston as Mme Mary Wade in the Bathtub Bride show at Blackpool Tower Dungeons | Lucinda Herbert

Alice was killed in a guesthouse on Regent Road in Blackpool in December 1913. George Joseph Smith, a bigamist and serial killer who married women for money, drowned his new wife in the bath, during a honeymoon in Blackpool.

Molly Winston, an actor at Blackpool Tower Dungeons | Lucinda Herbert

But the performance is set in the future, explains Emily, in a chilling and eerie room where Madame Mary Wade (played by Winston) is a medium trying to channel the murdered bride and help her to pass over from this world.

In the video, Emily explains that while some of the team are big horror fans, she is ‘a bit of a wimp’ and a ‘very scared human being’ adding “I would be one of those people who falls out of their chair”.

Adam Goldwater as callous murderer George Joseph Smith in the Bathtub Bride at Blackpool Tower Dungeons | Lucinda Herbert

But, she considers it a good show if customers leave feeling frightened. “People come here to be scared, so to get that reaction, which is what they’ve paid for, is exactly what you want.”