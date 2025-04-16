Tapping into the national need to chill, Marella Cruises has appointed Denise van Outen as its Chief Chill-out Officer

Brits are mentally OOO - from daydreaming in meetings to browsing for cruises at lunch, the signs are clear. Tapping into the national need to chill, Marella Cruises has appointed Denise van Outen as its new Chief Chill-Out Officer.

New research conducted by Marella Cruises, TUI UK&I’s ocean cruise line, has revealed a definitive list of signs you are ready for heading abroad or stepping onto to that glorious cruise, with spending hours Googling things to do (41 percent), getting your suitcase out, even though you don’t leave for weeks (32 percent), ordering a million holiday outfits online (24 percent) and repeatedly checking your passport is in date (23 percent).

One in four (23 percent) say that checking and planning excursions is a sign you need a getaway, while zoning out in work meetings is a big indicator for a fifth (15 percent).

Watching Rick Stein or A Place in the Sun on repeat (13 percent), booking a wax, pedi or mani (10 percent), craving the smell of suncream (10 percent) and changing your screensaver to a picture of a beach (nine percent) are also considered signs. Overall, three quarters (72 percent) say they need a regular cruise holiday or holiday abroad in order to feel happy and positive, while 82 percent say going on holiday abroad is the highlight of their year.

And even though we spend a staggering 200 hours every year DREAMING or relaxing on a cruise holiday or holiday abroad and mentally put our ‘out of office’ on five days before departure, when the eventually time comes, half (50 percent) of us struggle to really relax, taking an average of FOUR days to completely unwind.

Liverpool mentally checks out first – switching on their ‘OOO’ mindset nearly six days before their cruise or holiday abroad begins. Hot on their heels are Norwich and Oxford, while Edinburgh residents stay in work mode the longest, holding out until just over four days before their break.

It’s no surprise that two thirds (65 percent) wish they found it easier to relax on a cruise holiday or holiday abroad, so Marella Cruises has appointed Denise van Outen as its new Chief Chill-Out Officer. With her expertise in managing a busy schedule while still finding time to unwind, she will guide holidaymakers towards achieving instant relaxation before they set sail.

With Marella Cruises, every aspect of your holiday is taken care of. Providing all-inclusive cruise holidays with full end-to-end service, including flights, cabins, entertainment, food and drinks, trips, and transfers, Marella Cruises also offers regional flying from over 20 airports and multiple cruise-and-stay options.

Denise van Outen becomes Marella Cruises' new Chief Chill-out Officer for TUI UK&I's ocean cruise line

In her new role, Denise van Outen demonstrates how people can adopt ‘lazy hacks’ to fully adjust to the Marella Cruises’ lifestyle before they get onboard. From a champagne breakfast in bed to doing household chores in your holiday clothes, setting your mental OOO early is pivotal to enjoying every moment of your break with Marella Cruises.

Denise van Outen, Chief Chill-Out Officer for Marella Cruises, says of her appointment:“I’m thrilled to be Marella Cruises’ first ever Chief Chill-Out Officer and help Brits switch on their ‘mental out of office’ sooner. We all deserve to maximise our precious holiday time and I’m excited to share our lazy hacks to help people relax faster and fully embrace the Marella Cruises’ lifestyle, before they set sail.”

To truly embrace the holiday spirit, the research combined with Marella Cruises’ cruise expertise, stated setting your mental OOO FIVE days on a Marella cruise or holiday abroad was the best time before a sunny getaway.

On average, Brits take two foreign holidays a year and love them so much that we start to think about our next one just 37 days after returning from the last one.

One in three (36 percent) admit they get impatient waiting for the off, with four in ten (43 percent) feeling the bubbles of excitement start as soon as they book a break – so much so that many pull out their suitcase a full two weeks before departure.

57 percent admit they are yet to book a cruise holiday or holiday abroad this year, with visiting new destinations (63 percent), being able to truly relax for a while (43 percent), sampling local cuisine (41 percent), having experiences you’ve never had before (40 percent) and not having to think about what to cook every night (38 percent) all considered the best things about being abroad.